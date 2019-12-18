|
ANGELA ARAGON
October 6, 1955 - December 5, 2019
Angela Aragon, 64, passed away on December 5th in Yucca Valley, California. Angela was an artist who shared her creativity with everyone around her. All who knew and loved her were charmed by the unique way in which she saw the world and expressed it through her words, writing, painting, music, and even in how she tended to her plants. Her brilliant mind, bubbling spirit, and kind heart touched and inspired so many. Her contagious smile and high-pitched giggle knew no bounds. She had a great love for the Mojave desert, adventure, music, new friends, animals of all kinds, remarkable stories, and the histories and legends of the world! She was an omnivorous reader; her knowledge of almost anything would never cease to amaze others. Many would refer to her as a walking encyclopedia or a self-studied PhD of random, astonishing factoids across almost any field of study. Despite all her brilliance and creativity, she most valued simplicity. Every morning she relished in sitting out on the patio of her home in Yucca Valley watching the sunrise and feeding seeds to the quails, roadrunners, and jackrabbits. She understood that the beauty in life was in the stillness and in the reverence of being present. Angela's greatest wish for anyone in this world would be to proceed as if every place and situation was a new adventure - a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
Angela was born October 6, 1955 in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from Bakersfield's Highland High School in 1973 and lived in many locations all over the world before finally residing in Yucca Valley, California.
She is survived by her mother Eunice Sacco; daughter Claudia Aragon; siblings Anthony, Philip, Laura, and John Sacco; uncle Rommy Craig; cousins Lisa Franceschi, Geni Short, Lori Castanos, and Michelle and Amanda Craig; nephews Brandon, Philip and Giancarlo Sacco; niece Giovanna Sacco; and her loving Bengal cat, Bollero. She was preceded in death by her father Ben Sacco and niece Sara Hudson.
Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 21st at Christ First Ministries at 625 Robinson St. Bakersfield, CA 93305. Memorials may be made to the Pioneertown Mountains Preserve at WildlandsConservancy.org.
