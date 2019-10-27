|
ANGELINA H RIVERA
April 5, 1926 - October 20, 2019
Angelina H Rivera, 93, was born April 5, 1926 and passed away on October 20, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
Angelina was preceded in death by her father Jesus Rojas Hernandez, mother Belen Arias Hernandez, and her husband Edward P. Rivera Sr.
She is survived by her son Ruben Rivera and his wife Janet, daughter Marybelen Rivera and her wife Pamela, son Edward Rivera Jr and his wife Maria, son Charlie Rivera and wife Erlinda, son Richard Rivera and husband Phil, and son James Rivera Sr. Angelina is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-granddaughter.
Viewing will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 at 4 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Blvd with the rosary beginning at 6 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Francis church. Burial will follow at Union cemetery with reception to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2019