ANGIE (THOMAS) BANKS

Dec. 29, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2020

God called home to rest our dear mother, Angie (Thomas) Banks. Born sunrise 12-29-35 and called home sunset 11-14-20. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was a beloved faithful woman of God, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Funeral services are pending due to Covid-19 restrictions. While our hearts are sad, we saw her willing soul heed the gentle call of our Lord and Savior whispering her name to come rest in His healing and loving arms.