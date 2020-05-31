ANITA AGNES WIGGINS

May 4, 1947 - May 9, 2020 Anita was born on a farm in Osseo, Minnesota and spent the majority of her adult life out west in the sunshine. Surrounded by her loving family, Anita passed away on May 9, 2020. Anita was a devoted Catholic regularly attending and volunteering at St. Francis of Assisi parish since arriving in Bakersfield 20 years ago. She was heavily involved in her community and touched many lives, first as a clerk at the authorized vac and sew, then over ten years as the opinionated "Lunch Lady" for Kern high school district. Anita dabbled with many hobbies, but was quite the accomplished quilter, painter, and gardener. Her love for life and God was evident in everything she did, from her monthly commitment to helping feed the homeless to her propensity to strike up a conversation with random strangers. She always lived life to the fullest and was the happiest surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lillian, Anita is survived by her beloved husband, Dwight; three sons and their spouses, David and Carlos, Patrick and Christina, and Christopher and Alison, and her grandchildren, Gianna, Patch, Nicholas, Katie, Maya, and Ashley. Her amazing personality and positive outlook will be greatly missed by family and friends. At Anita's request, there will be no service. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation, in her honor, to either St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or a Foundation of your choice.



