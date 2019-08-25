|
ANITA JOY HASHIM
1925 - 2019
"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain" (Philippians 1:21)
Anita Joy Hashim, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Keller, Texas on August 22, 2019 with her family by her side.
Anita was born in 1925 to Margaret and Roy Priest. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1943 and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, the late Vincent J. Hashim. They were happily married for over 60 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Anita had a sharp intellectual mind and business sense. For almost 30 years, she and her late husband were proprietors of supermarkets, including Vincent's Supermarkets, where Anita not only ran the accounting department, but the "soul-winning" department. It caused quite a stir in Bakersfield when Vincent's Supermarket went from "booze to Bibles." Anita and Vince removed the liquor department in favor of a Bible bookstore and prayer room, where Anita boldly shared her love and knowledge of Jesus with hundreds of people. She also conducted a weekly luncheon and chapel service at the YWCA, where God used her to pray for, comfort, and edify others. In 1976, Anita and Vince left the retail grocery business and joined their children in establishing Bakersfield Produce and Distributing Company. They saw God's hand in their business, working glorious miracles, until they retired out of it in 2001.
Anita liked to dress to the nines. Everywhere she went she sparkled: from her heart to her eyes to the clothing she wore. She had an engaging sense of humor and was always ready with a witty comeback. She was once asked by a stranger if she was a queen, because of her sparkly clothing and dignified comport, and she quickly replied, "No, but I am a child of the King." She was straight forward, no nonsense, and you could count on her to tell you the truth, even if you didn't want to hear it. Anita never had a lick of alcohol. Instead she would joke that she was filled with the "Spirit" of God. Anita cooked traditional Lebanese meals for holiday dinners, including her delicious grape leaves, until she finally passed the torch to her daughter. She was an avid dog owner, often having a beloved pup in her lap. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and reading novels.
Above all, Anita was a woman of great faith, who was devoted to winning souls for Jesus Christ. She described herself as an ordinary person who had extraordinary experiences with God. Her lifelong experiences are a testimony to the love and grace of God, and how it is possible for each of us to have a close and personal relationship with Him, just as she did. Anita compiled her stories into a memoir entitled "An Agent of God" that is freely distributed to ministries worldwide. She also wrote five devotional books and created www.MannaFromOnHigh.com to share the inspiring teachings, encouragement and prophetic words she received from God. Anita hosted weekly intercessory prayer groups in her home, and people from all over California and beyond sat at her kitchen table to pray with her. Her prayers were powerful and effective, and she personally witnessed God deliver many miracles, acts of healing, and words of wisdom to others.
Anita loved God with all her heart, and she lived in obedience to His will for her life. Her dedication helped change countless lives for God's glory. Now she is standing in God's presence, amidst His love and joy; and there is great rejoicing in heaven at her homecoming! Well done, thou good and faithful servant!
She will be remembered for her powerful, life-changing testimony, her overwhelming generosity, her willingness to pray for anyone at any time, her teasing jokes, her quick wit, and her bright sparkle.
She is survived by her son, Paul Hashim; daughter, Annette Davis and son-in-law, Arthur; grandchildren, Lesa and Brian Payne, Aaron Hashim, and Jennifer and Dan Clifford; her seven great-grandchildren and many, many brothers and sisters in Christ.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 am at Greenlawn Mortuary Southwest located at 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA, with a reception to follow at Stockdale Country Club. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Anita can be made to charity.