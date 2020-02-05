|
|
ANJANETTE HIGGINS COX
May 26, 1971 - February 1, 2020
Anjanette Higgins Cox was born May 26, 1971 in Fresno, California to Brigitte and Douglas Higgins and left this world on February 1, 2020.
Anjanette moved to Bakersfield when she was a small child and has spent most of her life in Bakersfield, attending Bakersfield High School.
In the last 18 months, Anjanette had undergone three major surgeries and multiple visits to the hospital. Although she suffered many months of intense pain, she always tried to put everyone else's feelings before her own. She was known at times to take extra food to a homeless camp that was near her house and even knew their names. Anjanette was very selfless and loved every person that impacted her life.
Anjanette leaves behind her husband Travis L. Cox, children Caitlan Higgins, Sarah Higgins, Travis M. Cox and Sydnie Cox. She is also survived by Douglas and Sue Higgins and sister Marion Rubel, as well as many in-laws and extended family.
We would like to thank the Cox family for their help in taking care of her the last several months.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery on February 7, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 5, 2020