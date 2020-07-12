ANJANETTE MARIE SMITHSON-ATKINS

February 3, 1970 - July 9, 2020

Anjanette Marie Smithson was born to Charles David Smithson and Alyce Allene Epps on February 3, 1970 in Coalinga, CA and passed away July 9, 2020 in Coalinga, CA.

She is survived by her parents, David Smithson and Allene Smithson, her sister Traci Mendosa and brother-in-law Patrick, and brother Richard Smithson as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Anjanette grew up in Bakersfield, CA later moving to King City, CA where at age 20 was diagnosed with Leukemia. She received a bone marrow transplant that same year and was declared cured at age 25. She has spent the last 30 years battling complications from her treatment. Hip replacements, revisions, and pain we could not imagine yet she always had a smile and a kind thing to say. She never met a stranger. She made friends wherever she went and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Ardent Hospice for their care and support during Anjanette's final days especially: Deb White RN, Jacob, and Pastor Steve. You are true Angels of Mercy.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Anjanette's Memory.

Services will be held at a later date.