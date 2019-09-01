|
|
ANN BREWER
January 3, 1921 - August 24, 2019
Ann was born January 3, 1921 in Porom, OK and went to be with Jesus and her large family on August 24, 2019. Ann was the last survivor of 16 children.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children Charles Head and husbands Curtis McHone and Burt Brewer, son Charles Jr. and daughters Gloria Kerker and Nita Frye. She is survived by daughters Betty Ryan and Rita Dobson (Arlin), son-in-law Bill Kerker and several generations of grandchildren.
What a reunion they must have had in heaven! Ann was loved by everyone who knew her.
She will be laid to rest at 10am Thursday, September 5th at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In her memory, please send a donation to Hoffman Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019