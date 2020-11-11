ANN JANICE DAVIDSON

April 6, 1922 - November 4, 2020

It is with great sadness that the Davidson daughters announce the passing of their 98-year-old mother Ann Janice Davidson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Corbin B. Davidson and her son Alan George. She is survived by her daughters Ann and Kay.

She loved hummingbirds, Wheel of Fortune, cribbage, and a good cross-word puzzle.

She was known as Gram to her 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.

We all "loves" you Gram and will hold you in our hearts forever and ever.

No services pending.