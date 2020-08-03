1/1
Ann Elizabeth Coleman
ANN ELIZABETH COLEMAN
August 9, 1933 - July 20, 2020

Ann Elizabeth Coleman, 86, of Bakersfield passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020.

Ann was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 9, 1933 to John and Bessie Mahoney, and was raised in the Boston area. Ann graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Revere, MA in 1951, from Saint Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing, Boston in 1954, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of San Francisco in 1983. After more than 40 years as a registered nurse, Ann retired in 1995.

Ann is survived by her brother, John Mahoney of Sarasota FL; daughter, Teresa Thorp (George) of Kalispell, MT; son, Paul Coleman (Cindy) of Bakersfield, CA; son, John Davis (Carrie) of Battle Ground, WA; as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bessie Mahoney; sister, Mary D'Amato; nephew, Francis (Hank) D'Amato, in-laws, Leo and Grace Coleman; and dear friend, Glenn McWilliams.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Lung Association (www.lung.org) or St. Labre Indian School (www.stlabre.org).



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 3, 2020.
