ANN M. MILLS
July 31, 1928 - May 2, 2019
On May 2, 2019 Ann Mills died peacefully after having previously said, "I've had a good, long life." Today she's dancing in paradise.
Born to William E. and Allie J. Bryan, on July 31, 1928 in South Dakota, Ann moved to California with her parents, sister, Lorna Trout-Hutton, and brothers, Bill A. Bryan and Dick Bryan. She graduated from Shafter High School; yet, she lived in Bakersfield her entire adult life.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Clinton C. Mills, a World War II veteran. They had three children; Shari Mills, Dana Mills, and Diana Mills-Spicer. She was "Grandma" to Cari, Grant and Nolan and "Great Grandma" to Darrah, along with being "Aunt Ann" to many others.
Ann was an inspirational and progressive woman with diverse interests and talents. She held numerous careers including legal assistant, office manager, and as she called it, "household engineer." An advocate for women's equality, personal responsibility, and prudent financial management, Ann encouraged others toward the same.
Ann was a Christian woman who brought her children up with a Godly foundation. She provided a safe, fun home that was open to neighborhood children, was Cub Scout Den Mother, a Campfire Girls leader, president of the PTA at Voorhies Elementary & Sierra Junior High, and she was awarded the PTA Lifetime Membership for her individual contribution and creation of Sierra Junior High's library.
Ann danced in the kitchen with her children to Big Band music and was extremely smart as demonstrated by her doing the daily crossword puzzle in ink! She was a passionate gardener, woodworker, carpenter, painter and furniture re-upholsterer. Ann made many friends and kept them for her lifetime. She was a member of numerous fun-loving groups where she played dice games and dined with life-long friends.
In Ann Mills' honor a Celebration of Life get-together is scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the RiverLakes Golf Club, 5201 Riverlakes Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312. RSVP is required; please call 661-391-8560.