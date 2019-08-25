|
ANN MARIE OLCOTT
1948 - 2019
Ann Olcott went home to the Lord on August 13, 2019 after complications from heart valve replacement surgery. She passed away in Southern California while under the loving care of the professional staff at Keck Hospital of USC.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill"; daughter Cheri Olcott-Banks (Mark); son Steven Olcott (Melanie), two grandchildren, Jami Cummings (Cory) and Alexander Olcott; seven great grandchildren, brother. Rev. Willard Marquardt of Hartford, WI; Gerald Marquardt of Sherman, TX and sister Susan Marquardt of Wood Village, OR.
Ann is preceded in death by her father, Erwin and mother, Florence; brothers, Charles and James.
Born in Norfolk, Nebraska on December 19, 1948, Ann attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church Elementary School and Norfolk High School, graduating in 1967. She acquired her cosmetology license and worked in that field for 15 years before changing her career path to the real estate industry as a realtor in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ann married William Olcott on May 26, 1979 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ann and Bill moved to Bakersfield in 1988 after Bill accepted an Attorney position with Young-Wooldridge Law Firm and Ann continued her real estate career. She worked as a realtor for Century 21 Locator, Prudential America West, Watson Realty, Occidental Petroleum re-location division, John Busby Real Estate and Premier Real Estate. Ann was an active member of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors and served on its grievance committee.
Ann enjoyed her three cats, gardening, politics, Nebraska college football games, fall vacations in France and spring and summer vacations in Cayucos.
Ann was an active member of the Bakersfield Master Chorale for 23 years singing soprano. She also served as the chorale's President during 1999-2001 and 2003-2004. Ann was most proud of the work she did as committee co-chair for the chorale's 75th presentation of Handel's Messiah. She and Dr. Phil Dodson, the chorale director, were the driving forces for the entire event that included a full performance of Handel's Messiah, complete with period costumes and British high tea.
Ann toured with the chorale on its 1996 European concert tour, 1999 British Isles concert tour and the 2003 Eastern European Concert Tour.
Ann was a member of the Lutheran Church of Prayer choir and served as a member of the Church Board of Directors, recording secretary and Pastoral Search Committees.
In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting memorials made in Ann's name to Lutheran Church of Prayer 8001 Panorama Drive Bakersfield, CA 93306 or the Bakersfield Master Chorale, P.O. Box 1814, Bakersfield, CA 93303.
A visitation is scheduled for August 30 from 4pm-7:30pm at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home, 1100 Truxtun Avenue. Church service to be held Saturday August 31, 2019, 11am, at Lutheran Church of Prayer, 8001 Panorama Drive. Burial to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
For condolences, please visit www.DCOfuneral home.com DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS