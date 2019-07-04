|
ANN STEVENSON WILLIAMS
September 1, 1934 - June 26, 2019
Born in Buena Park in Southern California, Ann Stevenson Williams was not your usual California surfing girl. Instead, after moving to Bakersfield at age 10, she took up riding horseback through undeveloped Kern County from her home near the fairgrounds to places as far away as Hart Park. She loved the valley landscape and wrote about it beautifully in her collection of exquisite essays, "Midgebuzzings." The book invites the reader to meet a brilliant, funny, sensitive spirit and share her experiences as a hiker, camper and teacher.
Ann, a 1952 graduate of Bakersfield High School, attended Pomona College in Claremont with her brother, Sandy, where she became a devoted part of the music programs, including touring with the famous Glee Club. She finished her history degree early to be with her mother who had been stricken with polio. After her mother's death, she began her education career, first teaching in elementary school, then turning to teaching English at both West and Bakersfield high schools and caring for her peach trees, her chickens and her beloved pets at her Linden Avenue home. Her favorite regional destinations included the entire Owens Valley and especially Beck Meadow in the South Sierra Wilderness.
When she could be free from work, she floated down the Kern River she loved and brought eager students with her into places where they could experience some quiet wilderness. She developed environmental studies classes, and her students adored her. She made sure they never spoke critically of the valley that she loved and taught them to love it too.
About the valley, she wrote, "After days of surf or streams or desert silences, I long for valley sounds: wind in grass, a single cricket, a neighbor's rooster crowing. I go to wilderness to take a measure of my being, but I return to the valley for comfort and for sustenance.... I did not choose the valley. The years have given me possession of it in blood and memory. But more than that, I am its child, and it possesses me."
Also an activist, Ann marched in protests and spoke publicly for environmental preservation. In the mid-1980s, Ann led a fight to keep Hart Park from commercial development. For over 40 years, her bimonthly "Midgebuzzings" column in Sierra Club's "Roadrunner" newsletter continued to honor the area. As a friend wrote recently, "Every piece she wrote transported the reader to picturesque and tranquil places.... Very few writers have sufficient mastery of prose to accomplish such a difficult but meaningful task."
Ann was a storyteller, often sipping coffee while she engaged her listeners with tales from her life, her travels and the literature she loved. She wrote poetry too, enjoying the company of local poets.
Ann leaves behind many friends as well as her sister-in-law Patty Williams of Long Beach and great-nieces, Sarah Salas and Annie Williams. Her diverse charities include Valley Public Radio, Sierra Club/Kern-Kaweah Chapter, Friends of the Library, the Humane Society, Audubon, and the Center for Biological Diversity. She was a founding member of the Fred and Beverly Dukes Memorial Concert Series at First Congregational Church. Her final resting place is at Greenlawn Northeast with her mother and father, Doris and Horace Williams.
A celebration of Ann's life on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 5 Real Rd. will be followed by a luncheon at the church.