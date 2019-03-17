|
ANNA G. LENOIR/WELLS
August 25, 1932 - March 11, 2019
Anna G. Lenoir/Wells went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2019 at 4:18 pm. Services for Anna will be at Liberty Christian Center, 8801 So H Street, Bakersfield California 93307 at 3:00 p.m. Friday March 22, 2019. Pastor Dale Cornell will be officiating.
Anna was born in Seminole, OK on August 25th, 1932 to Elva and Paul Wells. The Wells family lived in Oklahoma until Anna was 19 years of age. The family moved to Bakersfield California in 1952. Shortly after arriving in California, Anna became a member of Calvary Full Gospel Church (Liberty Christian Center), where she met and married Kenneth Lenoir. Their marriage was truly predestined and ordained by God. The two began their family and gave birth to their only child, Victoria Ann Lenoir.
Anna graduated from Graham High School and then went on to attend Bakersfield College. She helped her husband throughout his college years until he graduated with a degree in education. Anna continued helping her family to complete their educational goals throughout her lifetime. Anna worked at Price Disposal and retired in 2002.
Everyone in Anna's life loved her; she was a true Proverb Woman of God. Her smile radiated love and acceptance. She showed God's love and grace to everyone she came in contact with. She continued to share God's love through her sewing of blankets, clothes, and quilts to her family and the community.
Her love for her family was never ending She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Ann Lenoir, grandchildren Kyle Houser, Kelli Ann Burke and their spouses Christy Houser and Robert Burke, great grandchildren Kennadi Ann Burke, Joseph Houser, Linkin and Liberty Burke, Regan Burke, Harrison Raffard Burke, Kaleb and Kolby Houser, one sister Shirley Contreras and brother Paul Wells, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2019