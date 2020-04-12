|
|
ANNA SUE MOORE
April 11, 1933 - April 8, 2020
Anna Sue Moore was born April 11, 1933 in Marked Tree, Arkansas to John Wesley and Mattie Pearl Smith. She passed away on April 8, 2020 in Bakersfield, California.
She and her husband, Luther Moore lived in McFarland, California for many years. Anna Sue worked at Sears Catalog Store in Delano for 31 years. After they retired they moved to Edgewood, Texas.
Anna Sue was preceded in death by her husband Luther, daughter Donna Kay Thompson, her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, daughters in law Petrina and Leah Moore.
She is survived by her sons Kenny (Joyce) and Gary Moore, son in law John Thompson, grandchildren Sam Precie, Nadia (Michael) Robles, Peter, Wesley, Danny (Megan) and Lauren Moore, 6 great granddaughters, and 1 great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2020