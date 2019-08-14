|
ANNABELLE "ANDY" LAUDERDALE JOERGER
July 31, 1925 - August 7, 2019
Annabelle (Andy) Joerger was born in Nichols, Iowa in 1925, the second of six children of Francis and Stella Lauderdale. After graduating from Brighton, Iowa High School in 1944, she attended telegraphy school in Chicago, IL and subsequently worked for the railroad at various small way stations in Eastern and Central Iowa. While working near Charles City, Iowa she met Willie Joerger, a young soldier home on leave. They were married in April 1945 in San Antonio, Texas. On his discharge from the Army in August of 1945, Willie and Andy remained in Iowa moving to Charles City, Lourdes, Oelwein and, in 1954, back to Charles City where they remained raising their 6 children until the summer of 1963 when they relocated to Bakersfield, CA. to escape the harsh Iowa winters.
In Bakersfield, Andy worked as a C.N.A. at Memorial Hospital. She was offered the opportunity to become the first Respiratory Therapist for the hospital attending classes at Fresno State University to obtain her certification. She worked in that position until her retirement in 1990. After retirement, she and Willie often travelled across the country visiting children and other family while maintaining the same home they bought in the La Cresta area in 1963. Family was a priority to Andy. She was always there to support all the endeavors of her children and grandchildren, whether it be music, sports, scouts or just something they wanted to do. She and Willie were well known for their backyard barbecues and Holiday gatherings. Andy was a long standing member of the Columbian Wives and a communicant at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie (2013), daughter Joann (Joerger) Scott (1997), Son-in Law Bill Scott (2007) her parents, 3 brothers and one sister. She is survived by her daughters Marge Becas (Ken) of Squirrel Valley, CA; Rita Watts (David) of Bakersfield, CA; sons Tom (Nancy) of Colorado Springs, CO; John (Ellen) of Alexandria, VA; and Ken (Alisia) of Frisco, TX; daughter-in-law Cyndi Scott of Bakersfield, CA; sister Arlene Goble of Apple Valley, CA; sisters-in-law Lee Lauderdale of Meridian, MS; Jeannie Lauderdale of Canyon, TX and Rita Joerger Kobliska (Jerald) of Arroyo Grande, CA; 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins We would like to thank the staff at Dean's Care Villa for providing care during her final days.
Visitation will be Thursday August 15, 2019, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Rosary 6:00 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA on August 16, 2019 with internment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA.