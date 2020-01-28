|
|
ANNETTE MARLENE TOWNSEND KOELZER
June 1, 1962 - January 20, 2020
Annette was born in Bakersfield to Bill and Lela Townsend. She lived most of her life here attending local schools and graduating from West High in 1980.
She attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and California State University Bakersfield earning Bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle church in Bakersfield.
Annette had a wacky sense of humor, was stubborn, sweet and loyal and family oriented. She worked in the family business and helped her mother.
Annette loved the beach, the ocean and all animals especially dogs, horses and monkeys. She loved her '95 Mazda Miata and rock and roll music!
Left to cherish her memory is her big sister Linda, her brother-in-law Kelly and her niece Katherine. She is also survived by cousins, an aunt Roberta in Missouri and her friend Eric in Arizona.
We loved her and we will miss her.
Funeral services will be private.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020