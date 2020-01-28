Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821

Annette Marlene Townsend Koelzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Marlene Townsend Koelzer Obituary

ANNETTE MARLENE TOWNSEND KOELZER
June 1, 1962 - January 20, 2020

Annette was born in Bakersfield to Bill and Lela Townsend. She lived most of her life here attending local schools and graduating from West High in 1980.

She attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and California State University Bakersfield earning Bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle church in Bakersfield.

Annette had a wacky sense of humor, was stubborn, sweet and loyal and family oriented. She worked in the family business and helped her mother.

Annette loved the beach, the ocean and all animals especially dogs, horses and monkeys. She loved her '95 Mazda Miata and rock and roll music!

Left to cherish her memory is her big sister Linda, her brother-in-law Kelly and her niece Katherine. She is also survived by cousins, an aunt Roberta in Missouri and her friend Eric in Arizona.

We loved her and we will miss her.

Funeral services will be private.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -