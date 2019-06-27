|
ANTHONY "TONY" MARTINEZ SR.
June 21, 1938- June 20, 2019
Anthony "Tony" Martinez Sr., honored and respected business owner, former Mayor of the City of Delano, has passed away on June 20, 2019. Tony dedicated a lifetime of benevolence to his family and community that he adores through his philanthropy and dedication.
Tony was born in Santa Paula, CA on June 21st, 1938, the eldest son of Juanita Mercado and Antonio B. Martinez. His family eventually moved to Hanford CA, where he graduated high school. Tony was a natural born leader and athlete. He was captain of the varsity football and varsity baseball team. While attending San Jose State University, he decided to serve our country by joining the Air Force. After serving in the Air Force, he became a manager at Thrifty's in San Luis Obispo, CA. He relocated his family to manage Thrifty's in Delano, CA in 1972.
In 1979 Tony had a dream to open his very first business that sparked what would culminate in a 40 year career of serving Kern County. Tony founded multiple successful businesses; Tony's Pizza in 1979 and Anthony Martinez Farmers Insurance Agency in 1989 being some of the most well-known businesses in Kern County.
During his long, 40 year business career, he was also heavily involved in the Delano community; Tony was a pillar in the Delano community volunteering countless hours and numerus donations to the Delano community. Serving on the Delano City Council, Mayor for two terms 1994-2001, served on the Redevelopment Agency, president/chairman of the Delano Chamber of Commerce, Board member of 33 years to mosquito abatement representative for the County of Kern, Served on the Delano Department of Corrections Community liaison board 1992-2017, Director of Delano harvest holidays, Grand Marshal of Harvest Holidays 2014, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, Member of Kiwanis Club of Delano, Member of Delano Elks Lodge and was a member of numerous other clubs and organizations.
Tony is survived by his wife Pat, his four children, Anthony Jr., Barbara, Patrick, and JJ, three sisters Rosalie Bernal, Lydia McBride, and Velma Perales, fifteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Mercado, his father Antonio B. Martinez, and three brothers, Daniel Martinez, and Noel and Marcelo Mercado.
A Community Celebration Honoring the life of Anthony "Tony" Martinez is scheduled for Monday, July 1st 2019 at Delano Mortuary 707 Browning Rd in Delano, CA 93215. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 5pm- 8pm and rosary starting at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday July 2nd, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Parish 916 Lexington St. Delano, CA 93215 9am - 10 am. With burial to follow from 10am - 11am at North Kern District Cemetery 627 Austin St. Delano CA 93215.