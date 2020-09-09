ANTHONY RENE DELGADO

February 20, 1968 - August 31, 2020

Anthony Rene Delgado aka Rick James, age 52, of Bakersfield, CA passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior in the early morning of August 31, 2020. Anthony experienced his second hemorrhagic stroke on August 26th. He was born in North Hollywood on February 20, 1968 and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Anthony met the love of his life at the young age of 17, and married a few short years later. He always said that he knew Tricia was the one for him from the moment he laid his eyes on her.

After starting their family, they made the decision to move to Bakersfield to be closer to family. Here they made their life where Anthony worked in the glass industry, where Anthony even returned to work after his first stroke. Anthony worked hard, but loved to play hard. He was an avid golfer, and spent almost every Saturday morning at Riverlakes Golf Course followed by drinks at the 19th hole, RJ's Bar and Grill where he made lifelong friends. No matter what vacation he was on, and no matter the weather, Anthony could be seen on the links. Anyone who knew Anthony well knows of how dynamic his personality was.

Anthony's world was his family. His wife and children were his lifeblood and he loved being their provider and defender. He wanted nothing but the very best for them. He treasured the memories made while on vacation and at home and would frequently reminisce about all of the good times had. He survived his first stroke in 2015 and was blessed to witness the birth of his first grandchild whom he loved dearly and called his "Little Person."

Anthony is survived by his wife, Tricia. Children Alyssa, son in law Robert, and granddaughter Ariana. AJ and future daughter in law Danielle. Mother, Margaret. Deceased father, Manuel. Siblings, Manuel, Chris, and Denise.

Our family is at peace and comforted that Anthony is made new in Christ. Until we meet again Anthony.