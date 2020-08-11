ANTONIA E HERNANDEZ

January 17, 1925 - July 31, 2020

On July 31 2020, at the age of 95, Antonia E Hernandez passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

Mom's passing marks the end of a generation. She was the last survivor of the 16 siblings.

Left to remember her are, her husband of 71 years, Raymond Hernandez, her children, Cecelia (Robert) Martinez, Raymond Hernandez Jr., Joey (Tina) Hernandez, Marie (Lucio) Sanchez, David (Linda) Hernandez, Vivian Duncan and her half-brother, Jesus Escalera and half-sister, Anna (Frank) Velo. Antonia is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Mom was born in Brawley, CA where she enjoyed her youth being raised around the ranches surrounding Westmoreland, CA. In 1949, mom married a returning solider, Raymond. Later that year, they moved to McFarland where she worked in the fields and packing sheds all while taking care of their 6 kids.

In 1962, they moved to Bakersfield where she worked at Mercy Hospital until she retired.

After retiring, mom and dad spent many years traveling the globe from the Vatican to Hawaii and every place in between.

As a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for 60 years, she was honored as "Woman of the Year," in 1990 for all her work devoted to the church. She took great pride in her love and dedication to the church.

She was an amazing mother to all her children. She was always there to support, encourage and tell you the truth when you needed to hear it.

A viewing will be held Wednesday August 12 from 1-4pm at Hillcrest Mortuary. Mass will be held August 13 at 10am at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Copatroness of the Unborn on Brundage Ln. Interment will follow immediately after mass at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers mom requests donation be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church building fund. It has been her lifelong goal to see the completion of the new church.