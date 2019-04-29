|
|
Antonio Banuelos
November 4, 1930 - April 21, 2019
Antonio is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. He joins his wife Elvira Banuelos who passed on March 2, 2018. He will always be remembered by the people he helped while working for the United Farm Workers Union and Tony's Income Tax Service in Delano. He will be missed and will forever be in the hearts of all who knew him Burial Mass @9am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 29, 2019