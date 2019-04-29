Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delano Mortuary
707 Browning Road
Delano, CA 93215
(661) 725-0330
For more information about
Antonio Banuelos
View Funeral Home Obituary

Antonio Banuelos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antonio Banuelos Obituary

Antonio Banuelos
November 4, 1930 - April 21, 2019

Antonio is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. He joins his wife Elvira Banuelos who passed on March 2, 2018. He will always be remembered by the people he helped while working for the United Farm Workers Union and Tony's Income Tax Service in Delano. He will be missed and will forever be in the hearts of all who knew him Burial Mass @9am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delano Mortuary
Download Now