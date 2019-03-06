|
|
ANTONIO MONTOYA RAMIREZ, JR.
"BATMAN"
March 7, 1965 - February 25, 2019
After a long battle with leukemia, Antonio surrounded by his family passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 53. Antonio is preceded in death by his father Antonio Lopez Ramirez.
Antonio is survived by his mother Eva Ramirez, son Anthony Ramirez, daughter Clarise Sawyer and husband, son Kevin Ramirez, granddaughter Kennedy Sawyer, brother Pete Ramirez and wife, sister Rosa Carmona and husband.
An artist at heart, he loved life and took every opportunity to find the beauty of it with his gift of photography. He will always be remembered for being a lens that captured life.
We will miss his physical presence in this world, but we will live with the comfort that we will see his smile and hear his laughter again. His positive affirmation was "I got this" and will serve as a reminder to always keep his words and memories close. Blessed are we who crossed in his path.
Funeral services will be held in Chico, CA on March 7th, 6-8 pm at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. On March 8th a mass will be held at 10:00 am at St. John Baptist Catholic Church and a burial to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019