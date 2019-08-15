|
ANTONIO OLIVAREZ GUERRERO
December 17, 1946 - August 12, 2019
Antonio Olivarez Guerrero passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on August 12, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Sebastian, Texas on December 17, 1946 and moved with his family to Bakersfield in 1962.
He is preceded in death by our Mother, Guadalupe Olivarez Guerrero; Father, Antonio F. Guerrero; brothers, Tomas Guerrero, Sr. and Raul Guerrero; and sister, Adelina Morado. He is survived by his sisters; Elvira (Gary) Ivey, Berta (Phillip) Dorado, Magdalena Baier, Maria (Joe) McWhorter, Martha (Frank) Sutton and brothers; Dr. Carlos Guerrero and Jose Guerrero, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles. He never married.
He attended East Bakersfield High School, graduating in 1965. He attended Bakersfield College, but interrupted his education to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1968-1970. After boot camp, he was deployed to the Republic of Vietnam and was involved in some of the most intense fighting of the campaign. He was an exemplary soldier and received numerous citations, including: the Defense Service Medal, 4 Vietnam Service Medals with bronze stars, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Color) and the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Actions Color, 1st Class). He was a proud Marine the rest of his life. However, like most veterans of that era and WW II, he never spoke of his experiences.
On his return from service, he suffered from debilitating PTSD symptoms throughout his lifetime, preventing him from fully integrating back into mainstream society. He was never the same. His life was one tragic event after the next, as he unsuccessfully attempted to conquer his demons and terrible flashbacks. Many times, this put him in peril with the local constabulary, who in the 1960s-1970s, did not have the capacity nor the training to understand and deal with returning veterans with similar problems. He was lost for so long in the darkness of PTSD. He did, however, have periods of time when he was able to return to Bakersfield College and earned an Associate of Arts degree, as well as a degree from Cal State Bakersfield. He was never able to enjoy the fruits of his labor due to his illness.
Mostly, he will be remembered for the good periods in his life, especially his childhood in Texas, prior to his enlistment. He was a loving son and brother to his family. He was a very gregarious, fun loving, sometimes a mischievous teenager, who liked to play practical jokes and loved to play baseball. He was a good student, popular in school and had many friends. He was a protective older brother to his younger brothers and sisters. His younger brother, Carlos, remembers their childhood days fondly and considered him his hero. Toward the latter part of his life, while on medication to control his symptoms, he was finally able to be at peace with his past trauma. Unfortunately, he suffered a major heart attack in 2009, which left him severely disabled.
Many thanks to Hoffman Hospice for their sensitive care during his final days.
May he enter God's Grace and his spirit rest in peace, at last, in our Mother's loving arms.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be on August 19, 2019 from 5-9 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on August 20, 2019 at 11 am, with interment to follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 12:30 pm.