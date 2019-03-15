Home

POWERED BY

Apolinar "Paul" Munoz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Apolinar "Paul" Munoz Obituary

APOLINAR "PAUL" MUNOZ
August 12, 1928 - March 12, 2019

Apolinar (Paul) passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 with his family at his side.

He was a hard worker and a good father. His love of boxing was only second to his love for his family and God. He opened Munoz Boxing Gym on E. California Ave to share his love for the sport and help keep the neighborhood kids out of trouble. He had great passion and continued to train others well into his 80's.

Paul is survived by his loving daughters, Lori Ramirez and Sandi Brown (Michael), as well as his grandchildren, Ronald Ramirez (Emily), Amy Devlin and great grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan and Avery Ramirez. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Alice Periera as well as many nieces and nephews.

Paul was a good man who was humble and wise. He was a good role model within his community and beyond. He will be truly missed.

A viewing is scheduled on Sunday, March 17th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) Funeral services with be Monday, March 18th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (601 E. California Ave) at 10:00 a.m., followed by graveside services at Union Cemetery. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.