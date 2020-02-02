|
ARLEAH HOPE "DEE" (FLOWERDEW) CLASON
April 6, 1929 - December 24, 2019
Arleah Hope "Dee" (Flowerdew) Clason, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Bakersfield, California. Dee was born April 6, 1929 to Roy and Eva Flowerdew in Bassett, Nebraska. The family moved to Oregon, where she spent most of her childhood, and graduated from high school. She married Calvin Lyle Clason on November 5, 1953 in Aztec, New Mexico. They moved to Hawaii the following spring, and then to California in 1967. They shared a good and active life together for sixty years, until his death in 2014.
She was devoted to her family and friends, who will miss her greatly. She loved being a grandmother, and helping little ones discover the world around them. She volunteered at local hospitals, holding and rocking newborn babies to comfort them during extended medical care. Hummingbirds, butterflies, turtles, cats, and dandelions were some of her favorite thing. She loved Big Band Music, and was often heard whistling a favorite tune.
Dee was a skilled artist, particularly in needlecrafts, sewing, gardening, and oil painting. She was especially talented in making wire-wrapped jewelry, using stones she faceted herself, or polished cabochons. Her jewelry won many awards in regional and national Gem & Mineral Society competitions. She was a long-time member of the Kern County Gem & Mineral Society, serving as the newsletter editor for many years. She and Cal were also active members of the the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies (CFMS), and the American Federation of Mineral Societies.
Dee is survived by her children: Dr. Dennis Clason and Susana of Blue Ash, OH; Pamela & Steve Jackson of Sanger, CA; Dean & Shari Clason of Bakersfield, CA, and step-daughters Kathleen Murray & Christine Murray-Harris of Idaho, as well as 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Marvin Flowerdew of Cheney, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Friday, February 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm, followed by a memorial gathering at the Bakersfield Firefighter's Hall, 7320 Wible Road in Bakersfield.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee's honor to the CFMS Endowment Fund, c/o Pat LaRue, PO Box 1657, Rialto, CA 92377-1657, or the donor's favorite charity.