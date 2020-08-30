1/
Arlene Ellen Naegelin
ARLENE ELLEN NAEGELIN
June 12, 1947 - August 18, 2020

Arlene Ellen Naegelin, 73, also known as "Auntie", died on August 18, 2020. Arlene was born in San Francisco, June 12, 1947, and will be interred with her beloved mother at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.

She was preceded in death by both parents, John and Sarah Naegelin and her sister, Bonnie, but leaves behind her sister Patricia Nathan, six nephews, a niece and many great nieces and nephews.

Her involvement with her church and the Order of Discalced Carmelites was faithful and will be missed.

Memorial and visitation to be held at Kern River Mortuary.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kern River Family Mortuary
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
