ARLETA CARTER
April 17, 1931 - June 16, 2019
Arleta was born to Robert and Laura Height on April 17, 1931. After moving to California, she met and married Curt Carter Sr.
Arleta was a dedicated wife and mother who supported her husband while he pioneered Northwest Bakersfield as a home builder and developer. Together they raised four boys. She accepted Christ as her savior in 1959 and served Him faithfully from then on. From teaching children in Sunday School to being a group leader in Community Bible Study, Arleta loved the Word of God. She was affectionately known as the "Queen Bee" amongst her Bible Study friends.
Arleta is survived by her sons Gary, Ron (Linda), Tim (Beverly) and Curt Jr (Kelly), her loving sister Shirley Pearce, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as other extended family.
A special thank you to her caregivers Linda Ford and Lee Colburn, who lovingly cared for Arleta to her last breath on June 16th. She also received wonderful support from Hoffman Hospice for the last 6 weeks of her life.
A Celebration of life will be held June 26th at 11:00 am at Valley Baptist Church 4800 Fruitvale Ave. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hoffman Hospice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 23, 2019