ARMIDA M. PINO
April 10, 1928 - August 25, 2019
Armida Pino passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2019. Armida was born on April 10, 1928 in Nogales Sonora, Mexico. She moved to California with her husband and family in 1949, residing in Buttonwillow.
She was active in her community. Armida was very proud of her children, which she never let out of her sight. Armida leaves a Legacy of Unmeasurable Strength, Leadership, Justice for equality, Faith and Love of God.
Armida is preceded in death by her husband Antonio Pino, and Susan Pino-Mallison, her daughter. Surviving Children Armando Pino, Elvia Pino, Nellie Pino, Jesse Pino (Pat), Robert Pino (Sylvia), Tony Pino and Art Pino, along with her precious Grand and Great Grandchildren.
Services will be held at Saint Francis Church on September 4, 2019. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass following at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Greenlawn Southwest.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019