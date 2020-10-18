1/1
Arnaud Arrayet
ARNAUD ARRAYET
August 5, 1936 - March 15, 2020

My beloved husband passed away on March 15, 2020, but due to Covid-19 we were unable to hold a celebration of his life.

We will be celebrating his life on Friday, October 23, 2020, which would have been our 55th wedding anniversary. Services will be held at St. Francis Church. Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. to be followed by Mass.

Please be sure to wear masks and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left on Arnaud's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
