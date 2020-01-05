|
|
ARNIE CARLOS
June 11, 1955 - December 28, 2019
Arnie Carlos passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Bakersfield, California, son to Ruth and Robert Carlos.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years Linda Larma, daughters Jennifer Prince and her husband Michael, Kimberly Slikker and her husband Jon, his grandchildren Jack Prince, Morgan Slikker, Lucy Slikker, Father-in-law Jack Larma, Siblings Mary, Robert, Phillip, Evan, and Inez.
Arnie worked as a Teacher at Corcoran State Prison. He was also Co-founder of the Gaslight Melodrama Theatre. He was an avid reader and cherished time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 7646 Meadows of the Kern Drive on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 5, 2020