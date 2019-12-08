Home

Rucker's Mortuary
301 Baker Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661)322-2001

Artha Lee Brown

Artha Lee Brown Obituary

ARTHA LEE BROWN
May 10, 1943 - December 1, 2019

Artha Lee Brown, beloved husband, father and grandfather fell asleep in death at home on December 1, 2019. Artha was born May 10, 1943 in Elizabeth, Mississippi to Shedrick and Lucille Brown.

He moved to Bakersfield, California in the early 60s where he later met Winda Decker. The two married December 22, 1966, and remained married for 52 years until his death. Artha fathered two children, Marika McDonald and Kerry Brown and his legacy is his granddaughter, Lily Aaliyah Brown.

Artha also leaves behind brothers and sisters, Willie Brown, Calvin Brown, Augustine Walker, Eliza Mumford, Sarah Garrett, Stella Jones, Rosemary Brown, Gwendolyn Ann Lee and Connie Brown. He was preceded in death by siblings, Shedrick Brown Jr., Alfred Brown, L W Brown, Lucille Miller and Luizer Hosey.

Artha was also loved by many nieces and nephews. Of particular mention is Micah Watson and his children, Rochelle Hendrix and Robert Johnson.

Viewing to be held December 12, 2019 at Rucker's Mortuary, 301 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 8, 2019
