ARTHUR AUGUST BURZLAFF
October 26, 1922 - August 28, 2019
Arthur (Art) Burzlaff passed away peacefully in Bakersfield, California on August 28, 2019 at the age of 96. Arthur August Burzlaff was born in Clinton, Iowa. Art attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa where he met Beverley Whitmer. Art and Beverley were married on June 19, 1949. That same year Art earned his BSc Chemical Engineering Degree at Iowa State University.
The couple lived in Charles City and Cedar Falls, Iowa before moving to Brighton, Colorado in 1961. They raised two children, a son, Alan, and a daughter, Beth. In 1974, they moved to the mountains above Denver to Evergreen, Colorado. Art owned BF Sales Engineering in Golden, Colorado. BF Sales was in business for over 40 years servicing customers in the Sanitary and Industrial Process Industries. After Beverley's death in 2012, Art moved to Bakersfield to be close to his son's family.
Art loved living in the Colorado mountains and driving his Jeep Commander on precipitous jeep trails to abandoned gold mines near the Continental Divide, much to the disconcertment of his passengers. Art and Beverley loved to travel and would spend four weeks every January in Hawaii. He was known for his kind and generous aloha spirit.
Art was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Hahn, and his wife of 63 years, Beverley. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Alan and Jo Dena Burzlaff of Bakersfield, California; daughter and son-in-law Bethany and Charles Bertoli of Littleton, Colorado; five grandsons: Paul (Christina), Christopher (Jessica) and Patrick (Paige) Burzlaff, and Travis and Devin Strauch; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA at 2 o'clock p.m. Memorials in Art's memory may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 24, 2019