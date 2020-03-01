|
|
ARTHUR CARAVEO
1936 - 2020
Arthur Caraveo was born January 13, 1936 in Delano, CA where he attended local schools. He passed away on February 15, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deloise, four sons, a granddaughter, two great grandchildren he raised as his own, and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Art retired from Bank of America after 35 Years, Kern County Development/Community after 10 years and California National Guard and US Army after 37 years with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
The last few years Art withstood many health issues but his love for his family kept him going. He will be missed by all of us that loved him. I'm sure that he and Rick are golfing and hanging out with Fred, Lalo and Lito.
Military services will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Friday, March 6th at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 1, 2020