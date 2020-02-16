|
ARTHUR GALLEGO MOLINA
May 13, 1938 - February 6, 2020
Arthur G. Molina (Art) was born in Tucson, AZ., Friday May 13th 1938 to Arturo Romo Molina and Carmelita Gallego Molina. He went home to our Lord on February 6th 2020 in Bakersfield, CA.
Art loved playing football on his high school football team. He joined the Navy while in high school in 1956 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. After his time in the Navy, Art returned to Tucson, where he married his love Martha in 1960. He then started work at Standard Oil in 1962 and he worked there for almost 29 years until he retired in 1991. Art and his family moved to Bakersfield in 1986 where he lived the rest of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and had a love for football, watching cops, and McDonald's.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Martha; his sons, Michael (Kim) and Chris; his brother Rudy (Margie); his grandchildren, Hailee (Michael) and Brandon; his great grandchildren, Carson, Ensley, Amelia, and Piper.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday February 22 at 10 AM at the Community of Christ Church, 218 Bernard St. His interment service will take place on Monday February 24th at 1030 am at The Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020