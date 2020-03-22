|
|
ARTHUR H. SPITLER
July 18, 1945 - March 16, 2020
Arthur is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, mother, father and brother. He is survived by his four daughters; Lisa Whybrew, Mary Spitler, Sue Nelson and Genevieve Simco. He is also survived by his son in-law Bill Simco, sisters Kathy and Patricia Belegrin. He had 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 22, 2020