Arthur H. Spitler

Arthur H. Spitler Obituary

ARTHUR H. SPITLER
July 18, 1945 - March 16, 2020

Arthur is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, mother, father and brother. He is survived by his four daughters; Lisa Whybrew, Mary Spitler, Sue Nelson and Genevieve Simco. He is also survived by his son in-law Bill Simco, sisters Kathy and Patricia Belegrin. He had 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 22, 2020
