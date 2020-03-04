|
Arthur A Hefner Jr.
Sept. 12, 1926- Feb. 20, 2020
A cryptside service with military honors will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery Friday, March 6 at 9:30 am, and will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Columbus Street Baptist Church, 714 Columbus Street in Bakersfield. Lunch will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Art's name to Columbus Street Baptist Church or the .
For full obituary, visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bakersfield-ca/arthur-hefner-9050295
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 4, 2020