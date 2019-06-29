|
ARTHUR LEO CASTRO "BUNKY"
January 13, 1928 - June 23, 2019
Arthur Leo Castro "Bunky", Age 91, of Bakersfield, California passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Art was born in Bakersfield, CA on January 13, 1928. He attended Kern County Union High School. He was employed with Piute Meat Packing Co. and Kern Valley Meat Packing Co. for 42 years, retiring in 1993.
He married his true love Eva Jane Reed on March 5, 1949, and they were married for 67 years at the time of Eva's passing in 2017. He became a father to their daughter, Sabrina Lynn in 1957.
Art was a very kind, giving, wise, stoic, and meek man. He possessed a quiet strength. Art believed that you learn more about people by listening versus talking. His family looked to him for guidance and relied on his advice. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and uncle. He will be greatly missed and we look forward to seeing him again when "...death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore..."- Rev 21:4.
Art is survived by his daughter Sabrina L. Cornelius and her husband Kevin; Grand-daughter Misty L. Caraan and her husband Danny; Grand-son Kevin L. Cornelius Jr.; and Great Grand-daughter Brooke Lynn Caraan.
Art is preceded in death by his wife Eva Jane Castro, his parents Edwin and Carmelita Castro, and his siblings Bernice Garrison, Edwin Castro Jr. and Larry "Butch" Castro.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their support and care. A special thank you to Sandy Ryan, Geriatric RN. as her persistence and assistance helped to expedite Art's medical care and services. We have deep gratitude for Spencer's Cafe (SW) (CeeCee, Izzy, Patty, Farrah, Cristina, Jaime, Sydney, Lisa, Jose and many others) for taking such great care of Art and Eva during their daily visits.
A memorial service is scheduled for July 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 8501 Wible Rd, Bakersfield, Ca 93313.