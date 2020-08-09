Arthur Penner

ARTHUR JAMES PENNER

March 16, 1925 - August 1, 2020

Arthur James Penner was born on March 16, 1925 in Shafter, California, to John C. and Susan Thiessen Penner. He was the fifth of six children in the family which had recently immigrated from Canada.

Art attended both Wasco and Shafter High Schools, graduating from Shafter High School in 1943. He was an outstanding basketball player and a fine student. He was a faithful member of the Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church his entire life. During World War II Art was a conscientious objector. He fought forest fires and worked in a tuberculosis hospital. At the Shafter Church he met Donna Lee Boese. They were married on June 21, 1947. Together they raised a family, served in their local church and community, traveled, and enjoyed many wonderful vacations together.

Art began farming a small parcel of land south of Shafter in 1949. He loved the land as he farmed cotton, almonds, and many other crops. The farm grew and in time he welcomed into Art Penner Farms (later renamed Furrow Farms) a son and his two sons-in-law. Art worked long and hard but always found time for his children and grand-children. Over the years Art served on various boards and committees, including the Richland School Board, the Fresno Pacific University Board of Trustees, the Calcot board, the Shafter Wasco Irrigation District Board, and more.

Art died peacefully on August 1, 2020 at Carrington of Shafter of natural causes with his wife at his side. He was 95 years old. His family treasures the memory of a man who gave himself selflessly for his family, his church, his community and others. The family is particularly grateful for the kind and compassionate staff at Hoffmann Hospice and Carrington of Shafter.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Susan Penner, his five siblings and their spouses.

Art is survived by his wife of 73 years, Donna, and their children, son Stephen and wife Glena, daughter Susanne and husband Mark Franz, son Randy and wife Pam, daughter Sharon and husband Bob Wiebe.

He is also survived by his ten beloved grand-children and their spouses, along with seventeen adoring great-grandchildren.

A private interment service will be held at the Shafter Cemetery. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to Mennonite Central Committee at 1010 G Street, Reedley, California 93654 or Listen to Shafter Mural Project at 553 Padre Drive, Shafter, California 93263.