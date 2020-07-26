AURORA MARTINEZ

May 5, 1927 - July 7, 2020

AURORA MARTINEZ, 93, of Bakersfield California and formally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on July 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Aurora was born on May 5, 1927, in Los Angeles, California to Concepción and Felipe Acevedo. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Enrique Martinez and son Raul Martinez.

Aurora had eight children and is survived by Gloria (Michael), Elsa (Manny), Enrique (Michelle), Blanca (Albert), Rose Mary (Esam), Felipe, Mary Helen (Byron) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

My mother was beautiful inside and out and she had one great passion in life, her family. She started with nothing, but with my dad she built eight successful generations who now are building their own generations and her legacy will live on.

My mom will be missed by her family. My heartfelt thanks go to Mary and Byron Casas for providing a loving home during my mom's passing. A private family service and burial has already taken place on July 22, 2020 at Rose Hills Cemetery, in Los Angeles.