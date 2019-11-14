|
AURORA OCHOA LOWRIE
May 30, 1934 - November 7, 2019
Aurora Ochoa Lowrie, age 85 of Delano, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born in Durango, Mexico to the late Porfirio Mariscal and Anastasia Ochoa, on May 30, 1934.
Aurora was a "spirited" child. She never failed to find herself in humorous predicaments. She told the best stories, and could make you laugh until your belly ached. As an adolescent, she ran away with her friend to Mexicali. The two girls rode the train, sold a ring, and worked odd jobs until they made their way. Her horrified mother, did as mothers do, and secured her housing with a family friend.
A hard worker, she worked as a waitress to send money back to her mother. She eventually brought her mother and her family to Mexicali, for a better life.
She had four children, Adria Morales, Arturo Lowrie, Noemi Perales (Carlos), and Maria Teresa Rodriguez (Benny).
She later married Jerry Lowrie. She lived with him, and his daughter, Sherrill Barrett (David). Mr. Jerry Lowrie adopted her four children, and brought them to Calexico, California. Together they also had two more children, Katherine Macias (deceased) and Jerry Thomas Lowrie.
After a divorce from Mr. Lowrie, Aurora moved with her children to Delano, California. She worked as a farm laborer and a waitress. She eventually opened Delano's prime watering hole, Aurora's Place!
In Delano, Aurora met Leon De La Fuente and spent 25 years in his company. Her Grandchildren lovingly referred to him as her "Current Affair" and as their grandfather. She never formally remarried, but thought of him as her husband when he passed.
Aurora was well known for helping her friends and family. She'd put people to work in her bar and often opened up her home to people needing a place to stay. She helped numerous people to "get back on their feet."
Aurora loved to travel, particularly to places with casinos. She was famous for convincing her family to take her on trips by saying things like, "Before I die, I'd like to see the Grand Canyon." "Before I die, I'd like to visit Las Vegas, again!"
When it was time for new adventures, Aurora moved into Delano District Skilled Nursing Home. She quickly became President of the Resident Association. She was admired by the residents and staff alike. Her family will be eternally grateful to the staff for enriching her life with Bingo games, crafts, mariachi music, and kindness.
Aurora is survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They will miss her playful exuberance.
Please join her family in celebrating her life on Friday, November 15. The viewing and Rosary will take place at Parkview Mortuary, 315 S Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Mass will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1015 Clinton St, Delano, CA 93215, at 1:00 pm. And the burial will take place at the North Kern Cemetery District, 627 Austin St, Delano, CA 93215, at 2:00 pm.