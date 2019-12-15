|
BARBARA ANN (DICKERSON) DAVIS
October 10, 1938 - December 4, 2019
Barbara Ann (Dickerson) Davis was born on October 10, 1938, and passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2019, with her loving husband Richard and caregiver Lupe at her side.
Barbara suffered a brain injury 31 years ago, but maintained her positive spirit, wit, and keen sense of humor throughout her journey.
Barbara was a gifted artist, a Bluebird and Camp Fire Girl Leader, and past President of Assistance League of Bakersfield. For countless years, she clothed needy children at Bargain Box Thrift Store, and enjoyed decorating their windows.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard L. Davis; her daughters; Darla (Davis) Brown and her husband Roland Brown (Bakersfield), and Debra (Davis) Kinkelaar (Palos Verdes); four grandchildren: Chelsea Brown Smith (Newport Beach), Zoe Brown Yeley (Washington), and Isabella and Alex Kinkelaar (Palos Verdes); she is also survived by a brother, Everett Dickerson (Bakersfield).
Barbara had a very strong Christian faith, and we are certain that Heaven has welcomed her with open arms and that she is hard at work putting her artistic touches on an already perfect place.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30am at the Bakersfield Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 4201 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, CA, 93309.
The service will be followed by a luncheon at 12:30pm at Hodel's Country Dining, located at 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 15, 2019