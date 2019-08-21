|
|
BARBARA ANN DUPEE'
June 7, 1951 - August 12, 2019
Barbara Ann Dupee' passed away on August 12, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. She was 68.
Barbara was born on June 7, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward Lee and Joan Pittman. She was a graduate of Bakersfield High School. She went on to become a respiratory therapist.
She enjoyed spending time with her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her sons and daughter-in laws, Sean and Keely Dale Dupee' of Oahu, HI, Derek and Brandy Dupee' of Bakersfield, CA, and five grandchildren, Danielle Marissa Ann Quitazol, Brittany Faith Kaiko Dupee', Joshua Parmenter, Daniel Murray, and Freya Dupee', and two great- grandchildren, Hunter Troy Dupee' Quitazol, and Zoey Siena Dupee' Quitazol.
Funeral service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on August 31, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 21, 2019