Barbara Ann Forney

Barbara Ann Forney Obituary

BARBARA ANN FORNEY
March 25, 1954 - October 23, 2019

Barbara Ann Forney born March 25, 1954 went home to be with Jesus on October 23, 2019 at 10 PM.

She is survived by her husband Robert Bruce Forney, son Atilano Magbaleta Jr, daughter Olivia Magbaleta, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many close family members and friends.

She was born and raised on a farm labor camp in Delano, California, graduated from Delano High School, and obtained an Associate of Science in Nursing at Bakersfield College. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years in Kern County. She loved vacationing in Yosemite and Mammoth, eating fresh crab at Pismo Beach, and she always loved shopping for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Delano at 12 noon. Graveside service will be at North Kern Cemetery District at 1 PM. Reception to follow.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 1, 2019
