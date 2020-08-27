BARBARA ANN HINE

May 14, 1942 - April 6, 2020

Barbara Ann Hine passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2020 at the age of 77 in Bakersfield, California. Ann, as she was known by friends and family, was born on May 14, 1942 in Casper, Wyoming to Robert and Louise Wright (Pate).

She leaves behind her husband Alan Hine, her sister Cheryl Wright of Oregon, her brother Barry Wright and wife Mimi of Texas, her son Curtis Hine and wife Stephanie of Washington, daughter Kristen Logan and husband Randy of Bakersfield, her nieces Kendall McKimmey, Morgan Provost and Whitney Lemons, all from Texas, her godson Damian Woods of Arizona, as well as the apple of her eye, her two granddaughters, Ainsley and Avery Logan.

Ann was a graduate of Baylor University. Upon graduation she accepted a teaching position with the Bakersfield City School District where she taught for over 30 years and received the "Teacher of the Year" award during her career. Ann loved playing tennis and played league tennis at the Bakersfield Racquet Club. She gave up tennis after she severed her Achilles and took up golf, where she played for many years at Stockdale Country Club with her husband, Alan, as well as many friends. She enjoyed volunteering over the years with the Junior League of Bakersfield and the Friends of Mercy Foundation.

Alan and Ann were married at the Cambria Pines Lodge surrounded by family and close friends. She was married to Alan for 24 years, the best years of his life, however too short. One of their favorite things to do was to travel. She and Alan, along with many friends over the years, traveled the world, with favorites being Italy and the many cruises they took, both ocean and river. One of Ann's greatest joys were her two granddaughters. She was known to spend days in their classrooms throughout their elementary school years and dedicated time every week to pick them up from school to spend time with them. She never missed a school assembly or dance recital they participated in. Ann was also known by those that knew her as a gracious host. She and Alan held many parties and events at their home over the years, and you knew that if it was one of Ann's events, it would be great!

Something close to her heart was her love for animals. The pets they had throughout the years and the time and love she spent to rescue strays, keep them healthy and in a home where they were cared for is something she will be remembered for. She leaves behind four furry family members who miss her dearly; Nika, Barkley, Midnight and Addie.

Ann was laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, California, where a place next to her will be reserved for her beloved husband Alan. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue or animal charity, or to the Friends of Mercy Foundation.