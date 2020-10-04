BARBARA ANN (LEMONS) RISCHARD

April, 1937 - August, 2020

Barbara Ann (Lemons) Rischard was born April 4 1937 To Loyd & Esther Lemons. Two Brothers Billy & Bobby Lemons and Two Sisters Betty Lemons and Sue Bowen. She was raised in Bakersfield, California attending Norris Elementary, Graduated from Bakersfield High School in1955. Married right after high school and was blessed with four children. Harvey Gene Allen Jr., Timothy Mark Allen, Duncan Ray Allen, Connie Ann (Allen) Tosti. She raised her children by herself after graduating from waitressing school and later getting her certification in bookkeeping. She met the love of her life Gene Rischard in 1974 and married in 1977. She moved to San Diego and lived there until they retired to Bisbee AZ. Barbara loved to sew, crochet, knit and needlepoint but was exceptional at all crafts. She will be missed by us all. Rest in Peace mother.