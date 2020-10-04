1/1
Barbara Ann (Lemons) Rischard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BARBARA ANN (LEMONS) RISCHARD
April, 1937 - August, 2020

Barbara Ann (Lemons) Rischard was born April 4 1937 To Loyd & Esther Lemons. Two Brothers Billy & Bobby Lemons and Two Sisters Betty Lemons and Sue Bowen. She was raised in Bakersfield, California attending Norris Elementary, Graduated from Bakersfield High School in1955. Married right after high school and was blessed with four children. Harvey Gene Allen Jr., Timothy Mark Allen, Duncan Ray Allen, Connie Ann (Allen) Tosti. She raised her children by herself after graduating from waitressing school and later getting her certification in bookkeeping. She met the love of her life Gene Rischard in 1974 and married in 1977. She moved to San Diego and lived there until they retired to Bisbee AZ. Barbara loved to sew, crochet, knit and needlepoint but was exceptional at all crafts. She will be missed by us all. Rest in Peace mother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved