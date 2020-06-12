BARBARA ANN STARKEY

July 21, 1940 - June 6, 2020

Barbara Ann Starkey of St. George, Utah passed away in the early hours of June 6, 2020.

Barbara was born Barbara Ann Robinson on July 21, 1940 in Centralia, Illinois. She was the Illinois State Baby and a Gerber baby for 1940.

Barbara attended school in Glendive Montana where she was a honor student and the homecoming Queen. She won the Miss Glendive Montana Pageant in 1956.

Barbara spent her professional life as an Executive Secretary in Bakersfield, California for Waterman Loomis Alfalfa, California Water Service, and Kern Medical Center. Barbara moved to St. George, Utah where she worked for Dixie Medical Center and Dixie College.

Barbara married the love of her life William Starkey November 26, 1980. For almost 40 years Barbara and Bill focused their time and love on family. In retirement, Barbara and Bill traveled the states in their RV before settling in St. George, Utah.

Barbara spent her time at home scrapbooking, card making and an active member of the Red Hat Society.

Barbara is survived by her husband, William Starkey, her children, Stewart Richardson and Kevin Richardson, stepchildren, Lisa Blakeman and David Starkey and many grand and great grandchildren.

Barbara will be laid to rest on June 13, 2020 in St. George, Utah in a private service. Barbara will be truly missed by all that knew her.