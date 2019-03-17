|
BARBARA BELL
1932 - 2019
Born to Beatrice and Edward Wolfe on February 19th, 1932, Barbara Jean Bell, beloved mom, grandmother, and great grandmother, completed her earthly life of 87 years on Friday, March 1st, 2019.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Debbie (Brant) Draper, Kathy (Mike) Szura, Pam (Guy) Fisher, and Mike (Alanna) Bell. She will also be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, Jaimi (Calvin), Kari (Mike), Chris (Kaity), Heather (Chris), Jason (Gayle), Stacie (Jeremy), Ashlie, Sam (Andrea), Lacey (Andrew), and Todd (Kayla). Her 14 great grandchildren will also miss her, Anyah, Riley, Gage, Cade, Caplin, Cru, Everett, Joseph, Tessa, Nora, Callen, Miles, River and Jonah.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Bell, brother Donald Wolfe and great grandson Jeremiah Hyche.
Barbara retired after serving as a highly respected nurse for 44 years at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield. She found joy in spending time with friends and family, and she hosted wonderful special holiday gatherings. Barbara will always be remembered for her love of animals, never turning away a stray, and living on her little farm with her horses, burros, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, dogs, cats and an occasional rescued squirrel family. For years, she and Curtis were members of the Wild Burro and Mustang Association, even bringing a few of them home.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Rosedale Bible Church, 16000 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA, 93314. Pastor Danny Krause will be officiating.
For those who desire to make a memorial donation in Barbara's name may make it to the at .