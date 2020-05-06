BARBARA ELLEN LIVENGOOD

1928 - 2020 Barbara Livengood passed away April 27, 2020. She was born in Visalia, CA to Orval and Cleora Healy. At an early age, Barbara and her family moved to Bakersfield where she remained. She worked as an account clerk for Bakersfield City Schools and the Superintendent of Schools. She enjoyed books, music, and art. Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, David E. Livengood, Sr., her sister Norma Newton, brother-in-law Otis Newton, grandsons James Taylor and Joshua Taylor, and nephew Darren Newton. She is survived by her son David E. Livengood, Jr. and wife Terry and daughter Kim Taylor and husband Clayton. She is also survived by grandchildren Katrina Livengood (Amy), Nicholas Simas (Paige), Steven Simas, Jacob Taylor (Monique), and 7 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choosing.



