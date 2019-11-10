Home

Barbara J. Cleeton

Barbara J. Cleeton Obituary

BARBARA J. CLEETON
August 20, 1928 - October 20, 2019

Barbara was laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield. Barbara passed away on October 20, 2019 after a brief decline in health. Barbara was the loving wife to the late Ronald G. Cleeton for 43 years.

Barbara was born in Moline, Il and moved to California where she proudly received her Business degree from Fresno State University. Early in her career Barbara was an elementary school teacher but was drawn into the oil business and went to work for Ty Boyd, H & B Equipment Co., Inc., where she joined John Butler as co-owner of Kern Crane Services. Barbara retired in 2002.

Barbara enjoyed participating in many women's groups (Desk & Derrick, Dapers & Diners, 60+) and traveling with husband and friends throughout the world.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2019
Remember
